DETAILS:
Bed 4 Bath 3 Cars 2
Advertisement
$950,000 - $1,000,000
AGENCY: Priority1 Property Bendigo
AGENT: Annie Tarr 0428 002 575
INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am
The wow factor begins when you step through the entry foyer, where pristine marble-look floor tiles reflect fresh monotone paintwork and light-filled spaces.
The hub of the home is the crisp white kitchen while the central dining area can easily accommodate seating for six or sixteen - perfect for entertaining or family gatherings.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
The formal lounge includes a cosy gas-log fire flanked by built-in wall units, while the relaxed family living area has space for a study nook and opens through glass sliders to a covered alfresco area.
Privately positioned the main suite has built-in robes and a luxe new ensuite boasting a walk-in shower.
Sun-drenched paving and a handy shed are welcome outdoor extras.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.