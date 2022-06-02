DETAILS:
Bed 5 Bath 2 Cars 4
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 15 June at 2pm
LAND: 4.8ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 12.30 - 1pm
Perfectly positioned on elevated land with views, this rural lifestyle property is substantial in every regard.
Enjoy about 30 squares of living space as well as resort-style entertaining and extensive landscaping.
The residence has hardwood flooring and its picture windows enhance the connection with nature.
The kitchen has been beautifully finished with timber benchtops, stainless steel appliances and a butler's pantry.
The lounge room adjoins the main bedroom suite, providing an ideal parents retreat if you prefer to use it that way.
There is also a walk-in-robe and the luxury of a four-piece ensuite with a dual basin vanity and a deep bathtub, as well as sliding door access to the pool area.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here
Upstairs the landing is in use as an office and is flanked by two large rooms, all with raked ceilings accentuated by dormer windows. To one side is the fifth bedroom and to the other side is a games room. Both of these are very versatile spaces giving you options for whatever you enjoy.
Outside, the expansive entertaining area is sure to be popular with family and friends, especially in the warmer months with its salt chlorinated solar-heated swimming pool.
The adjoining alfresco area is ideal for parties or family gatherings and has extensive paving, shade sails and stone steps that lead up into the garden.
The area surrounding the home is most impressive and sure to please those with a passion for gardening, with a vast array of plants including an olive grove.
An abundant water supply is provided by three good-sized dams and an ornamental pond, all of which have excellent catchment from the natural runoff of the surrounding hills.
In addition there is a four megalitre water right along with two concrete tanks with a total capacity of 63,000 litres.
Excellent vehicle storage and shedding consists of the double lockup garage attached to the house, and farther up, at the top of the property you will find a large Colorbond workshed.
Set in private and picturesque surroundings, the most surprising thing is that this beautiful country retreat is a mere 10-minute drive from Kangaroo Flat services. Lockwood South has primary schools and easy access to Calder Freeway.
Indicative selling price $1,100,000 - $1,200,000
