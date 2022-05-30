BJFL: Scores, goalkickers and best players

UNDER-18 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls 2.0 3.2 5.3 5.5 (35)
Golden Square U18 Girls 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: M.Curnow 2, M.Bennett 1, M.Wakefield 1, N.Peebles 1; Golden Square U18 Girls: K.Donaldson 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: T.Petrusma, A.Bilsborow, H.Payne, T.shackles; Golden Square U18 Girls: S.Demeo, C.Clark, J.Lockwood, T.Anderson, G.Drage
White Hills U18 Girls 2.2 2.2 2.5 4.7 (31)
Eaglehawk U18 Girls 1.3 2.3 4.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS: White Hills U18 Girls: S.Sarre 1, K.Field 1, M.Newlan 1, O.Turner 1; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: L.McCoy 3, L.Moss 1
BEST: White Hills U18 Girls: C.Edwards, K.Smith, H.Ripper, M.Murrell, O.Turner; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: L.Moss, M.Fisher, J.Mathews-Shanley, T.Boston, L.McCoy, J.Gibson
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls 1.0 2.2 3.2 4.6 (30)
Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls 3.4 3.4 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: A.Mclean 2, R.Manton 1; Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: C.Harris 1, J.Short 1, N.Cox 1, E.Jeffrey 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16 Girls: T.Kendall, T.parkinson, A.Mclean, M.Manton, R.Manton; Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: K.Monleon, A.Moloney, E.Jeffrey, M.Bone
Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls 2.1 3.3 5.6 8.6 (54)
Castlemaine U16 Girls 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: N.Munn 3, G.Roberts 2, A.Hancock 1, A.Wells 1, J.Hill 1; Castlemaine U16 Girls: A.Taft 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: C.Cole, A.Filsell, G.Roberts, N.Munn, A.Wells; Castlemaine U16 Girls: K.Legg, C.drew, A.Taft, S.Brasher, S.Kitchingman, D.Steele
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Kangaroo Flat U16S 3.2 4.4 7.7 11.10 (78)
Strathfieldsaye U16S 2.1 4.7 5.9 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16S: N.Day 5, Z.Bird 1, B.Goudge 1, M.Balcke 1, D.Ferguson 1, Z.Lythgo 1, X.Coghill 1; Strathfieldsaye U16S: W.Harvey 1, L.McKern 1, H.Behrens 1, L.Matheson 1, A.Wingrave 1, T.Johnson 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16S: D.Ferguson, A.Daykin, L.Raymond, A.Nevins, N.Day, B.Goudge; Strathfieldsaye U16S: T.Johnson, D.Wheelhouse, L.McKern, J.Gill, W.Harvey, A.Wingrave
Sandhurst U16S 7.0 12.4 14.9 19.11 (125)
MGYCW U16S 2.2 4.2 5.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16S: L.Borchard 5, I.Tzouroutis 4, B.Bassett 2, H.Connors 2, D.Stevenson 2, G.Hay 1, D.Artavilla 1, D.Noden 1, H.Edwards 1; MGYCW U16S: C.Clapp 2, J.Howard 1, Z.Whalen 1, J.Davis 1
BEST: Sandhurst U16S: I.Tzouroutis, D.Andrews, C.Duke, L.Borchard, H.Edwards, G.Hay; MGYCW U16S: Z.Whalen, H.Bourke, H.Lakey, L.Thomas, J.Howard, X.Emmerson
Golden Square U16S 7.5 10.9 16.14 23.16 (154)
White Hills U16S 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Golden Square U16S: White Hills U16S: P.Conlan 1, K.Mitchell 1
BEST: Golden Square U16S: T.Conlan, M.Lowery, J.McMahon, L.Ross, L.Lowther, J.Upton; White Hills U16S: A.Goggin, N.Santas, O.Parker, P.Conlan, I.Meersbergen, T.Taylor
South Bendigo U16S 1.5 3.8 6.10 10.15 (75)
Kyneton Tigers U16S 0.1 2.2 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: South Bendigo U16S: T.Hoggan 4, J.Grundy 3, B.France 1, M.Rees 1, E.McMahon 1; Kyneton Tigers U16S: T.Rutledge 1, S.Collard 1
BEST: South Bendigo U16S: A.Triplett, L.Feuerherdt, T.McBurney, T.Hoggan, J.Grundy, M.Coad; Kyneton Tigers U16S: T.Ford, A.Ferguson, H.Freeman, B.Ryan, T.Rutledge, A.Mills
UNDER-16 BOYS RESERVES 1
Marong U16R1 1.5 4.7 6.7 11.7 (73)
South Bendigo U16R1 2.0 2.2 2.4 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Marong U16R1: T.Hutton 3, H.Mannix 2, H.Roberts 2, B.Smyth 1, F.Burkhalter 1, F.Lock 1; South Bendigo U16R1: A.Taylor 1, R.Foster 1
BEST: Marong U16R1: J.Naughton, T.Hutton, J.Curnow, H.Mannix, J.Bird, L.Curran; South Bendigo U16R1: R.Foster, A.Obst, C.Russell, M.Bird, J.Uren, L.Westerway
Maryborough U16R1 6.5 9.8 13.16 16.18 (114)
Golden Square U16R1 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Maryborough U16R1: J.Skinner 5, J.Lovel 4, R.feeney 1, V.Hodges-Cicco 1, S.Thomson 1, E.Horner 1, D.Palmer 1, J.Gavriliadis 1, B.Walhouse 1; Golden Square U16R1: S.Cooke-Kingston 1
BEST: Maryborough U16R1: R.feeney, K.Do, K.Constable, J.Skinner, J.Lovel, J.Gavriliadis; Golden Square U16R1: J.Corr, D.Webb, S.Cooke-Kingston, L.Ritchie, B.Rohan, H.Pysing
Castlemaine U16R1 3.4 3.5 7.8 8.10 (58)
Sandhurst U16R1 2.0 3.6 4.8 8.9 (57)
GOALS: Castlemaine U16R1: C.Holman 4, S.Seiber-Hogg 2, T.Whaley 1, D.Keogh-Frankling 1; Sandhurst U16R1: M.Guthrie 3, T.Davie 2, O.Cail 1, K.O'Hehir 1, D.Whatley 1
BEST: Castlemaine U16R1: A.Bracken, D.KeoghFrankling, C.Holman, C.De Bono, C.Mclennan, S.Moran; Sandhurst U16R1: D.Whatley, C.Kealy, C.Strachan, J.Bell, W.Bennett, L.Sims
UNDER-16 RESERVES 2
Kangaroo Flat U16R2 3.1 8.3 9.3 10.4 (64)
White Hills U16R2 2.2 2.4 4.8 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U16R2: Z.Nelson 2, K.Dieckmann 2, R.Smith 2, O.Lowndes 2, Z.Watson 1, D.Gilbee 1; White Hills U16R2: L.Mills 2, P.Kabalan 1, J.Kristiansen 1, J.Rogers 1, L.Boyle 1, J.Langtree 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U16R2: Z.Nelson, S.Pickering, H.Brown, T.Jennings, M.Goudge, R.Miller; White Hills U16R2: J.Kristiansen, P.Kabalan, J.Langtree, T.Schultz, J.McGrath, L.Taylor
Strathfieldsaye U16R2 2.0 5.2 7.3 7.4 (46)
Eaglehawk U16R2 1.1 2.2 3.4 7.4 (46)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U16R2: N.Filo 3, L.Mayman 1, J.Tuohey 1, N.Di Camillo 1; Eaglehawk U16R2: M.Miller 3, L.West 1, R.Penny 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U16R2: A.Stevens, N.Filo, E.Giddings, B.Greenwood, J.Slevin, N.Rodda; Eaglehawk U16R2: D.Marsh, A.Pithie, O.Feldbauer, B.ralston, M.Miller, undefined.null
UNDER-14 GIRLS
White Hills U14 Girls 3.1 5.1 6.6 10.8 (68)
South Bendigo U14 Girls 0.0 1.3 2.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: White Hills U14 Girls: M.Clark 7, L.O'Brien 2, J.Alford 1; South Bendigo U14 Girls: M.Vanzuyden 2, M.Maxted 1
BEST: White Hills U14 Girls: M.Clark, M.Caine, L.Newton, M.Morrison, E.McKinnon, L.Rochester; South Bendigo U14 Girls: M.Langdon, E.Frankum, M.Maxted, M.Murphy, K.Milne, E.Bales
Golden Square U14 Girls 7.2 10.4 14.6 18.10 (118)
Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Golden Square U14 Girls: E.Meharry 4, L.Mansfield 4, M.Terry 2, L.Johansen 2, R.Demeo 2, K.Wellington 1, L.Rohan 1, S.Norman 1, L.Soko 1;
BEST: Golden Square U14 Girls: L.Mansfield, L.Johansen, E.Meharry, E.Chapman, S.Norman, R.Demeo; Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls: E.Ahearn, L.Foley, A.Ahearn, I.Spencer, T.Piper
Sandhurst U14 Girls 0.4 3.10 6.12 9.14 (68)
Eaglehawk U14 Girls 0.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Girls: L.Brown 3, A.James 2, H.Cochrane 2; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: B.Fowler 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14 Girls: L.Brown, E.Bellenger, H.Cochrane, T.Place, R.Patterson, E.Cathrine; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: K.Virtue, T.Bown, A.Martin, B.Fowler, G.Whitfort, M.Lawry
UNDER-14 SENIORS
Sandhurst U14S 2.1 3.6 3.10 3.13 (31)
Maryborough U14S 1.0 1.4 2.7 3.9 (27)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14S: B.osborne/storey 2, T.Smith 1; Maryborough U14S: A.Chadwick 2, L.Howell 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14S: O.Stewart, E.Austin, C.Bannan, V.Cooney, C.Bombardieri, H.Carter; Maryborough U14S: A.Chadwick, C.Wood, L.Clark, T.Ross, M.Bartlett, B.Skinner
South Bendigo U14S 2.4 6.4 11.5 13.8 (86)
Golden Square U14S 2.3 3.3 4.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS: South Bendigo U14S: M.Clark 4, A.Price 3, H.Purcell 2, M.Kornmann 2, J.Troy 1, H.Warne 1; Golden Square U14S: J.Kelly 2, C.Mortimer 2, A.Eaton 1, Z.Hinck 1, B.Buhagiar 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14S: M.Kornmann, S.Cluff, J.Bell, C.Coll, H.Purcell, M.Clark; Golden Square U14S: J.Kelly, C.Mortimer, D.Zylan, M.Sandhu, O.Wilson, E.Fletcher
Strathfieldsaye U14S 3.1 6.1 7.7 9.10 (64)
Kyneton Tigers U14S 0.3 3.6 5.6 7.9 (51)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14S: Kyneton Tigers U14S: A.Hoyne 3, M.Liebelt 1, B.Jeffrey 1, F.Young 1, A.White 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14S: Kyneton Tigers U14S: W.Maguigan, J.Nevin, F.Young, G.Collins, L.Cameron, E.Raynor
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1
White Hills U14R1 1.1 3.5 5.8 10.12 (72)
Castlemaine U14R1 0.5 1.10 5.14 5.17 (47)
GOALS: White Hills U14R1: F.Millar 4, J.Eddy 2, D.Murley 1, L.Cummings 1, K.Pearce 1, B.Schelfhout 1; Castlemaine U14R1: G.O'Sullivan 1, D.Staples 1, A.Welch 1, D.Goddard 1, O.Britt 1
BEST: White Hills U14R1: K.Pearce, B.Schelfhout, K.Nieto, B.Murley, S.fuller, J.Eddy; Castlemaine U14R1: A.Welch, O.Giddings, G.O'Sullivan, T.Kenneally, M.Morgan, C.Waters
Strathfieldsaye U14R1 1.2 3.5 4.7 6.8 (44)
Eaglehawk U14R1 0.1 1.2 4.6 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14R1: T.Turner 2, L.Sharam 1, J.DeAraugo 1, M.Grieve 1, C.Hilson 1; Eaglehawk U14R1: L.Moss 2, I.Hunt 1, L.Wilson 1, K.Uerata 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14R1: K.Villani, M.Grieve, S.Whitford, M.Geary, C.Harrop, J.DeAraugo; Eaglehawk U14R1: P.Manderson, I.Hunt, T.Fox, H.Miller, J.Webster, L.Wilson
Sandhurst U14R1 3.3 6.3 9.3 15.9 (99)
Huntly Hawks U14R1 1.3 5.9 7.10 7.11 (53)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14R1: O.Taylor 5, A.Oehms 4, H.Hughes 2, B.Holland 2, E.Harrop 1, M.Connick 1; Huntly Hawks U14R1: B.Miller 3, K.Fitzpatrick 1, C.Cowan 1, C.Whyte 1, H.Matthews 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14R1: M.Connick, A.Weeks, O.Taylor, M.Nihill, E.Harrop, N.Harvey; Huntly Hawks U14R1: B.Miller, H.Matthews, N.Pellegrino, K.Fitzpatrick, C.Cowan, T.Biggs
MGYCW U14R1 2.2 7.9 11.12 13.17 (95)
Rochester Tigers U14R1 1.0 1.0 5.1 8.3 (51)
GOALS: MGYCW U14R1: L.Budge 4, L.Hancock 2, L.Pigdon 2, O.Clapp 1, A.Tremain 1, O.Bowman 1, A.Gray 1, N.Hadden 1; Rochester Tigers U14R1: H.Keating 3, R.Hayes 2, J.Morgan 1, K.Pearse 1, T.White 1
BEST: MGYCW U14R1: A.Gray, L.Pigdon, O.Clapp, N.Blake, L.Budge, O.Bowman; Rochester Tigers U14R1: H.Keating, T.White, K.Pearse, C.Howard, T.McFadzean, R.Hayes
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2
MGYCW U14R2 1.2 1.3 3.10 4.11 (35)
Marong U14R2 1.0 2.3 2.3 4.7 (31)
GOALS: MGYCW U14R2: D.Warren 1, O.Steen 1, K.O'Brien 1, R.Wilson 1; Marong U14R2: W.Hope 1, R.Smith 1, B.Wells 1, B.Smyth 1
BEST: MGYCW U14R2: D.Warren, L.Wilson, J.Wittingslow, R.Verdon, D.Downing, E.Bird; Marong U14R2: L.Douglas, B.Wells, H.Wilson, C.Dudderidge, R.Marwood, T.Olsen
South Bendigo U14R2 3.4 6.6 11.10 14.16 (100)
Huntly Hawks U14R2 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.3 (9)
GOALS: South Bendigo U14R2: S.Kearns 6, P.Kelly 2, M.McCann 1, R.Turnbull 1, R.Grinham-Reid 1, J.Kramer 1, T.Henderson 1, J.Hayes 1; Huntly Hawks U14R2: R.Enright 1
BEST: South Bendigo U14R2: M.Bray, S.Kearns, J.Kramer, E.Hurley, B.Cochrane, C.McClellan; Huntly Hawks U14R2: L.Mulryan, R.Harding, C.Smith, L.Griffin, H.Hargadon, J.Giudice
Strathfieldsaye U14R2 1.3 5.4 7.6 9.6 (60)
Golden Square U14R2 1.2 3.3 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14R2: J.Young 2, E.TonnaDorling 1, L.Thurman 1, B.Cartledge (Moore) 1, H.Rogers 1, S.O'Kane 1, H.Thorson 1, C.Williams 1; Golden Square U14R2: V.Hickman 2, H.Zorbas 2, J.Lean 1, C.Shevlin 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14R2: J.Young, B.Cartledge (Moore), C.Williams, A.mclean, A.van Dillen; Golden Square U14R2: T.Richardson, A.Upton, J.Lean, V.Hickman, W.Thomas, D.Martin
Kangaroo Flat U14R2 7.5 13.12 20.17 25.22 (172)
Sandhurst U14R2 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U14R2: B.Franken 5, T.Sanders 5, J.Clarke 4, I.Cole 2, C.Murphy 2, C.Scholes 2, L.Barton 1, L.Chambers 1, W.Baird 1, B.Fricker 1, C.Smith 1; Sandhurst U14R2: J.Craig 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U14R2: J.Clarke, C.Murphy, T.Sanders, B.Franken, C.Scholes, J.Bodycoat; Sandhurst U14R2: D.Strachan, W.Lacy, T.Barry, E.Ryan, A.McNamara, H.O'Callaghan
UNDER-12A
White Hills U12A 2.1 2.2 5.3 7.3 (45)
MGYCW U12A 1.1 2.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS: White Hills U12A: MGYCW U12A: Z.Nicholls 2, O.Suckling 1, H.Landry 1, J.Liersch 1
BEST: White Hills U12A: MGYCW U12A: A.Coghill, J.Bellenger, J.Liersch, H.Landry, T.Evans, J.Moresi
St. Therese's U12A 4.3 10.5 15.8 17.11 (113)
Strathfieldsaye U12A 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12A: C.Macumber 7, Z.Rooke 4, J.Kelly 3, L.Smith 1, J.Westley 1, P.McNamara 1;
BEST: St. Therese's U12A: P.McNamara, J.Kelly, Z.Rooke, C.Macumber, J.Westley, A.HOLLAND; Strathfieldsaye U12A: A.McIntosh, J.Ingram, Z.Walker, C.Cavill, T.Brandt
Golden Square U12A 2.3 4.4 5.5 6.6 (42)
Kyneton Tigers U12A 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Golden Square U12A: N.Pollard 3, J.Allen 2, D.Dupille 1; Kyneton Tigers U12A:
BEST: Golden Square U12A: W.Donnelly, B.McInnes, J.Allen, R.Norman, N.Pollard, N.Bishop; Kyneton Tigers U12A: L.Zylan, N.Tricarico, H.Edmondston, A.May
UNDER-12B
Eaglehawk U12B 3.1 5.1 8.4 8.4 (52)
Maryborough U12B 1.0 2.0 3.0 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U12B: X.Stone 4, C.Burke 2, J.Nisbet 1, Z.Uerata 1; Maryborough U12B: C.Stevens 1, J.Humphrey 1, E.Boyes 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U12B: A.Tuohey, J.Frankel, C.Burke, X.Stone, O.Bingham, C.Larson; Maryborough U12B: C.Larkin, E.Boyes, C.Stevens, H.Bartlett, C.Brydon, J.Mason
St. Francis U12B 5.0 10.4 13.7 16.7 (103)
Castlemaine U12B 1.1 1.1 3.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: St. Francis U12B: T.Kanzamar 3, D.Tyler 3, O.Dean 2, A.Hughes 2, J.Willis 2, H.Freeman 1, X.Wiseman 1, D.France 1, M.Khodja 1; Castlemaine U12B: L.Parsons 2, D.Brasher 1
BEST: St. Francis U12B: Q.Cody, T.Kanzamar, A.Hughes, D.France, A.Horan, X.Wiseman; Castlemaine U12B: L.Parsons, C.Cordy, D.Brasher, A.O'Brien, F.Morgan, A.Culph
MGYCW U12B 3.3 4.4 5.4 8.5 (53)
Huntly Hawks U12B 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: MGYCW U12B: J.Hargreaves 3, T.Smith 2, H.Clapp 2, M.Austin 1; Huntly Hawks U12B: R.Sowerby 1
BEST: MGYCW U12B: H.Clapp, J.Hargreaves, T.Smith, P.Murphy, D.Thomson, Z.Cavalier; Huntly Hawks U12B: J.Clark, T.Cowan, A.Davies, H.Marwood, C.Wheelhouse, O.Wright
UNDER-12C
St. Kilian St. Peters U12C 3.4 4.5 7.5 7.6 (48)
Kangaroo Flat U12C 0.2 0.3 1.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: W.Scholtes 3, B.Butler 2, T.McMurray 1, J.Davies 1; Kangaroo Flat U12C: J.Gudge 1, D.McWilliams 1
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12C: B.Butler, T.Byrne, A.Herdman, E.Willits, C.McCarthy, T.McMurray; Kangaroo Flat U12C: L.Pysing, O.Salau, R.Brown, undefined.null, A.Beesley/ Jordon, R.Gudge
St. Therese's U12C 2.4 6.8 6.8 7.9 (51)
Quarry Hill U12C 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12C: Q.Casey 2, K.Westley 2, M.Hannaford 1, L.Hubble 1, C.Whelan 1; Quarry Hill U12C: O.Dunne 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12C: J.Holland, Q.Casey, L.Hubble, X.Potter, S.Frost, B.McClellan; Quarry Hill U12C: O.Dunne, T.Peters, H.Cooney, O.Lalor, B.Martin, J.Richardson
South Bendigo U12C 2.1 4.2 10.8 12.8 (80)
St. Francis U12C 1.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 (24)
GOALS: South Bendigo U12C: C.Cook 3, T.Floreani 2, C.Fyffe 2, A.Obudzinski 1, B.Dobbin 1, H.Long 1, J.Stone 1, M.Slattery 1; St. Francis U12C: H.Baker 2, F.Todd 1, N.Malone 1
BEST: South Bendigo U12C: T.Floreani, F.Landsberg, A.Obudzinski, M.Slattery, J.Stone, C.Cook; St. Francis U12C: N.Malone, T.Neilson, H.Baker, W.Tuddenham, A.Booker, J.Prowse
Heathcote U12C 2.5 4.5 5.11 9.15 (69)
Strathfieldsaye U12C 0.0 2.1 2.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Heathcote U12C: Strathfieldsaye U12C: H.Young 2, B.Gamble 1
BEST: Heathcote U12C: Strathfieldsaye U12C: J.Robinson, A.Filo, H.Dooly, H.Young, T.Oldham, undefined.null
UNDER-12D
St. Therese's U12D 0.0 1.2 4.7 5.8 (38)
MGYCW U12D 1.3 1.4 1.4 2.5 (17)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12D: J.Holland 3, X.Mulqueen 2; MGYCW U12D: not supplied.
BEST: St. Therese's U12D: B.Rosa, J.MacDonald, J.Holland, J.Cox, A.McCullough, S.Rooke; MGYCW U12D: J.Brown, M.Pitson, K.TURNER, T.McMinn, A.Clayton, R.Demeo
Golden Square U12D 1.2 3.5 3.5 3.5 (23)
Marong U12D 0.0 0.0 0.1 1.5 (11)
GOALS: Golden Square U12D: A.Lethlean 2, C.Scoble 1; Marong U12D: M.Bennett 1
BEST: Golden Square U12D: S.Snell, L.Fairley, N.Smith, A.Lethlean, J.Bryan, T.Worbs; Marong U12D: F.Neivandt, C.Bray, R.Roberts, J.Byrne, J.Metherell, M.Ferguson
St. Monicas U12D 2.2 4.3 5.6 7.8 (50)
Kangaroo Flat U12D 2.2 3.6 4.8 6.11 (47)
GOALS: St. Monicas U12D: H.Jones 2, C.Colbert 2, H.Sherwood 1, M.Bennallack 1, R.Gallagher 1; Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole 4, T.Penrose 1, D.Dingfelder 1
BEST: St. Monicas U12D: C.Colbert, H.Sherwood, T.Clements, S.Colbert, M.Bennallack, R.Bissett; Kangaroo Flat U12D: I.Cole, T.Penrose, Z.Wharton, T.Diss, D.Dingfelder, E.Eastwood
UNDER-12E
Kyneton Tigers U12E 2.1 5.3 6.3 7.3 (45)
South Bendigo U12E 0.3 0.3 0.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U12E: C.Licari 3, C.DragoStevens 1, B.Jeffrey 1, J.Shea 1, T.Saunders 1; South Bendigo U12E: not supplied
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U12E: R.Sanders, M.Farrugia, J.Pearce, B.Jeffrey, T.Saunders, C.Licari; South Bendigo U12E: not supplied
White Hills U12E 1.0 3.4 5.4 6.6 (42)
Eaglehawk U12E 1.0 1.0 2.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS: White Hills U12E: C.Matthews 1, D.Mullen 1, E.McDonnell 1, H.Rice 1, B.Young 1, C.Shill 1; Eaglehawk U12E: B.Cadzow 1, B.Hunt 1
BEST: White Hills U12E: D.Mullen, C.Mason, D.Edwards, L.Mitchell, D.Sinclair, A.Beck; Eaglehawk U12E: L.Blyth, J.Roberts, M.Miller, W.Jackson
North Bendigo U12E 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.6 (36)
MGYCW U12E 0.2 0.3 1.4 1.6 (12)
GOALS: North Bendigo U12E: not supplied. MGYCW U12E: D.Thomson 1
BEST: North Bendigo U12E: not supplied. MGYCW U12E: D.Thomson, P.Murphy, J.Hardiman, M.Rose, A.Derrick, L.Andrea
