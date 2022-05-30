Bendigo Advertiser

Tatura quashes Eaglehawk hoodoo in League One Men

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
CRUNCH: Strathdale's Dean Vlaeminck makes a great tackle to win the ball off Spring Gully's Alex Short. Pictures: ADAM BOURKE

A history-making win for Tatura was the highlight of Central Victoria League One Men's action at the weekend.

