Tatura quashes Eaglehawk hoodoo in League One Men

A history-making win for Tatura was the highlight of Central Victoria League One Men's action at the weekend.
Tatura defeated Eaglehawks for the first time since joining the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League five years ago.
The Ibises' 4-1 triumph put paid to the Borough's championship hopes.
The championship is probably a two-team race with Shepparton South on top with 24 points and Tatura one win behind on 21 points.
Strathdale (16), Shepparton United (15) and Eaglehawk (15) face an uphill battle to chase down the top two.
"It was a big win considering we've never beaten them before,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"We were confident going into it that we could play well. It's the first time in a month or so that we've had our full strength squad.
"I thought we controlled the game well, particularly after the first 20 minutes."
Tatura opened the scoring inside the first two minutes when Thomas Leech powered home a goal.
The Hawks had a golden opportunity a short time later to level the scores but Tatura's keeper produced a fine save.
Cody Sellwood doubled Tatura's lead in the 23rd minute and the home side had more chances late in the first half, but the Borough defence held firm.
Zac Ferlauto's fourth goal of the season nine minutes into the second half all but sealed the deal for Tatura.
Jesse Parker got a goal back for the Borough with 15 minutes remaining, but Zito put the final nail in Eaglehawk's coffin with his side's fourth goal in the 85th minute.
"We think we're good enough to beat Shepparton South,'' Zito said.
"That's the game we'll be looking out for in the second half of the season."
Shepparton South leads Tatura by one game plus a superior goal difference of 13. After scoring 10 goals against Strathdale the week prior, South put nine goals past Epsom's leaky defence on Sunday.
Six of the nine goals came in an 18-minute ambush either side of half-time.
Jamie De Smit scored a hat-trick for the title favourites.
Traditional rivals Strathdale and Spring Gully played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Beischer Park.
The Reds led twice, but the Blues bounced back to pinch a point.
Crafty Reds' winger Poungshu Thay pounced on an error from Strathdale keeper Jack Gwynn to tap in the opening goal in the 23rd minute.
Gully held the lead for seven minutes before Blues' striker Lonain Burnett scored the first of his two goals.
The Reds thought they'd done enough to win when Ewan Dawson scored his first goal of the season in the 81st minute. However, one minute later Burnett saved the day for the Blues.
La Trobe University's form turnaround continued with a 4-1 win over Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
The Eagles set up their win with three goals in the first 20 minutes, including a brace from captain-coach Ben Drechsler.
Colts cut the deficit to two before half-time when Giordan Longano scored.
A Seth Bish goal gave the Eagles what appeared to be a comfortable 4-1 advantage.
However, Colts wouldn't lie down and scored late goals to Keelan Payne and Ben Yarwood to make it 4-3.
In the final game of the round, Shepparton United defeated Golden City 8-1 at Shadforth Park.
The young Rams played well in the first half and only trailed 2-1 at the break.
However, United's strength and experience took over in the second half, with Roven Shaholli scoring four times.
