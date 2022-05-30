Colts the big winners of inaugural Female Football Round

The inaugural Female Football Round kicked goals for the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League on Saturday.
Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve played host to a bumper day of all-female football in junior and senior grades.
The day celebrated women's contributions to the game on and off the field.
"It was a brilliant day,'' BASL operations manager Lauren Stevens said.
"It was the first time we've had a Female Football Round and we're keen to build on it in the future."
On the field the big winners were Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Colts are the new leaders of the Central Victoria League One Women's ladder.
Colts surged to the top of the table after thrashing reigning premier La Trobe University 7-0 in Saturday night's feature match.
The stunning rout started in the opening minute when Colts' scoring machine Rebecca Berry found the back of the net.
By midway through the first half Colts had four goals on the board after Maddie Ridsdale scored twice and Hannah Fox found space to score her third goal of the season. Colts completed the thumping with three second-half goals.
Recruit Tara Thomas scored in her first game of the season, Berry added her second to take her season tally to 20 before Ridsdale completed an individual hat-trick from the penalty spot.
The Eagles, who were without some key players, slipped to third on the table.
Colts, Spring Gully, La Trobe Uni and Shepparton United are all equal on 13 points, but Colts have a superior goal difference.
Spring Gully missed an opportunity to move into top spot on its own when it lost 2-0 to Shepparton United.
Second-half goals from Tara Ambrosini and Alana Murray were the difference in the game as United soared into championship contention.
Strathdale had the better of Eaglehawk in the battle of the bottom two sides.
The Blues won 7-1, with skipper Bridget Chamberlain scoring a hat-trick.
Maddy McGrory, Lucy Teale, Innes Harrington and Tahnee Stevenson rounded out the scoring for Strathdale. Tegan Milne scored Eaglehawk's goal in the 32nd minute.
In League Two Women's action, Castlemaine outclassed Swan Hill 8-0, Moama-Echuca Border Raiders defeated Epsom 3-0 and La Trobe University defeated Kyneton 2-0.
Tatura leads the table on 15 points, with La Trobe second on 12 and Castlemaine and Moama-Echuca next best on 10 points.
