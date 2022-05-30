West Coast Eagles AFL great Peter Matera is recovering in hospital in Bendigo after suffering a heart attack.
Matera suffered the heart attack on Sunday and was rushed to hospital, where he reportedly had two stents inserted.
The 53-year-old is one of West Coast's all-time greatest players, having won two premierships during his glittering 253-game AFL career.
He also won five All-Australian jumpers to go with the 1992 Norm Smith medal for his breathtaking five-goal display in the club's 28-point grand final win over Geelong.
"He's in hospital in Bendigo right now ... two stents in his heart and rehabilitating as we speak," Brownlow medallist Brad Hardie told Perth radio station 6PR.
