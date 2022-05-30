Bendigo Advertiser

Heart attack lands former West Coast Eagles star Peter Matera in Bendigo hospital

By Justin Chadwick
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:32am, first published 4:39am
West Coast Eagles legend Peter Matera is recovering in hospital after a heart attack.

