Bendigo Advertiser

Community groups fear blow to tourist economy as Echuca Aerodrome introduces fees

DC
By David Chapman
May 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD LANDING: User fees for planes and hangars has drawn praise and condemnation in Campaspe Shire. Picture DARREN HOWE

Fears of a loss of tourism and business to Echuca has failed to deter Campaspe Shire Council from introducing landing fees and charges at the town's airport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.