A new Field Command Vehicle (FCV) has been delivered to the CFA Mount Alexander Group of brigades in a major upgrade to emergency services in the region.
The state government has delivered the $55,000 FCV to the group under a shared funding deal.
Advertisement
To pay for the FCV, the government allocated $20,000 from its Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, while a further $23,863 was provided through the trade in of the CFA group's older FCV.
The Mt Alexander Group of brigades contributed a further $10,685 of its own funds.
The new 4x4 Twin Cab FCV will be deployed as part of a strike team, enabling firefighters to support surrounding brigades and respond as efficiently and safely as possible to large scale incidents.
The new vehicle, which replaces an older model, includes radio communications, a light bar, bull bar and reversing camera, and can safely carrying a five-person crew to emergency incidents.
The Mt Alexander Group includes eight brigades - Castlemaine Chewton, Elphinstone, Harcourt, Langley-Barfold, Metcalfe, Sutton Grange and Myrtle Creek and Taradale fire brigades.
In total, the brigades boast 353 members to respond to major emergencies and save lives.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards visited Castlemaine Fire Station at the weekend to officially handover the vehicle and thank local volunteer firefighters for their work protecting the community.
Ms Edwards said the Mt Alexander Group had played a vital role in protecting the Victorian community, responding to major incidents, including co-ordinating strike team deployments during the 2019/20 bushfires, the 2009 Victorian bushfires, and large industrial incidents, including gas leaks in Castlemaine.
The group operates a Local Command Facility (LCF) out of the group headquarters, located in Castlemaine Fire Station, where the new FCV is housed.
"The Mt Alexander Group of brigades plays an enormous role in protecting the Victorian community and this new Field Command Vehicle is what the brigades need and deserve," Ms Edwards said.
"This Labor Government has ensured our fire agencies across the state are well equipped and resourced so Victorians can be protected now and well into the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.