CVFLW: Magpies fly high over Golden Square in narrow victory | Round 7

In the most anticipated game of the season so far, it was Castlemaine that ended up victorious over Golden Square.
In the round seven under lights clash on Friday night, Magpies booted their way to an early lead and hung on tightly to wrap up the match by a narrow three points, final scores 5.2 (32) over 4.5 (29).
Advertisement
Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane said it was the most challenging match the team had faced since making its debut within the league.
"With only three points in it at the end of the game, it was a competitive match from start to finish," he said.
"Square put up a fight right until the final siren.
"During the last two quarters they were coming back at us hard but our girls did really well to hold them off."
At the main break Magpies had broken away to a 3.1 (19) over 1.1 (7) lead, but once play resumed the Bulldogs came out ready to bite.
In the third quarter the Bulldogs put three goals on the board to the Magpies' two to get themselves back within five points with just the fourth to play.
Neither team scored a goal in the final quarter and with the Magpies' early lead still in hand it was just enough to get the team over the line.
Sport news:
GOALS: 2022 Castlemaine: L.McMahon 1, E.Cochrane 1, M.Ginnivan 1, K.Petrusma 1; Golden Square: M.Ward 2, C.Beavan 1, K.Hare 1
BEST: Castlemaine: J.Finning, T.Davidge, M.Barkla, L.McNair, E.Cochrane, V.Christie; Golden Square: A.Wilson, C.Beavan, L.Watkins, A.Donnelly, B.Heiden, C.Geary
Cochrane said several players put on fantastic efforts during the win.
"Tia and Jemma absolutely killed it," he said.
"Their pressure over the ball the entire game was fantastic.
"Michelle Barkla in the full-back, her hardness and attack at the ball saved us quite a few times.
"Lily McNair, her presence on the ground and decision making was great."
Cochrane said the challenging encounter had given the team insight into elements of play that need to be improved ahead of the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
"We will put a lot of work into improving our ball control and transitions to the forward line," he said.
"If we're able to put together and refine a few of these types of things then we will be able to play some really strong football."
Round 7 Results:
Strathfieldsaye: 8.16 (64)
North Bendigo: 0.1 (1)
Advertisement
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye: M.Pianta 3, C.Reeves 2, L.Keck 1, R.Torney 1, C.Shaw 1; North Bendigo:
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: L.Keck, undefined.null, M.Pianta, A.Cameron, C.Reeves, R.Torney; North Bendigo: Q.Holloway-Jinks, M.Jelbart, K.Davis, C.Coughlan, E.McKinstry, L.Schulz
Kyneton: 6.6 (42)
Eaglehawk: 4.11 (35)
GOALS: Kyneton: (NO DATA AVAILABLE) ;Eaglehawk : H.Kenny 2, C.Edlin 2
BEST: Kyneton : T.Ainslie, T.Overstead, R.Williams, M.Love, U.van Dyk; Eaglehawk: K.Cox, M.Metcalf, K.Mensforth, H.Kenny, F.Pearce, A.Summerfield
Advertisement
Ladder:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.