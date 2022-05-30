Bendigo Advertiser

PGA Tour: Herbert top-50 at Charles Schwab Challenge

Updated May 30 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP-50: Lucas Herbert has locked in a steady T48 finish this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. (File photo).

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert has finished the Charles Schwab Challenge within the top-50 on the leaderboard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.