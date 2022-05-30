PGA Tour: Herbert top-50 at Charles Schwab Challenge

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert has finished the Charles Schwab Challenge within the top-50 on the leaderboard.
The 26-year-old fired rounds of 71, 70,70 and 72 to finish the PGA Tour event in Fort Worth Texas at T48 (+3).
Advertisement
Starting on the front nine for the final round, Herbert had a two-under par 33 with birdies on holes two, six and eight and a bogey on five.
Sport news:
He started the back nine with three straight pars before carding a double-bogey on the 13th followed by two bogeys on 15 and 16 to finish the round at two-over and the tournament at three over-par.
The tournament was won by Sam Burns (-9) who defeated world number one Scottie Scheffler on the first playoff hole with a long-range birdie.
Fellow Australians in the field included Cam Davis (T7), Matt Jones (T12), Danny Lee (NZ) (T23) and Min Woo Lee (MC).
Herbert's next event on tour will be this week in Cleveland, Ohio for the Memorial Tournament at the iconic Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.