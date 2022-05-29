Tough day for Bendigo Pioneers in NAB League

A poor second quarter cost the Bendigo Pioneers dearly in Sunday's NAB League clash with the Calder Cannons in Swan Hill.
The Cannons kicked six unanswered goals in the second term to open up a match-winning 53-point lead at the main break.
The Pioneers, who had their most inexperienced side of the season on the park, responded strongly in the second half and didn't let the Cannons cruise to a big victory.
The Pioneers outscored the Cannons in the second half, 7.6 to 5.3, to reduce the final margin to 38 points - 16.11 (107) to 10.9 (69).
The Pioneers went into the match without 12 first choice players.
Lachlan Wright was a late call-up to GWS Giants' VFL side, so the Pioneers played Tait Poyser, who had already played for Sandhurst under-18s on Saturday.
The Pioneers' lack of experience showed in the first half.
The Cannons were bigger and stronger around the ball and made the Pioneers pay for every mistake.
In the second half the Pioneers controlled the ball better and were more efficient with their possessions.
Midfielder/forward Ben Cameron kicked four goals to be one of the Pioneers' best players, while Malik Gordon added three goals.
Midfielder/forward Harley Reid was named best, while ruck/key defender James Worme and midfielder Pat Kelly also played well.
Next Sunday the Pioneers travel to Werribee to play the Western Jets.
