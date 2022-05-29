Bendigo Advertiser
Tough day for Bendigo Pioneers in NAB League

Updated May 29 2022 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
Harley Reid was best for the Pioneers against the Cannons.

A poor second quarter cost the Bendigo Pioneers dearly in Sunday's NAB League clash with the Calder Cannons in Swan Hill.

