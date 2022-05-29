NCFL: Tigers hand Royals first loss of season with 42-point victory

SEA Lake Nandaly has taken over top spot on the North Central league ladder after dishing out Donald's first loss of the season on Saturday.
The Tigers were comfortable 42-point winners at home, prevailing 15.14 (104) to 8.14 (62).
Donald had gone into the game not only 6-0, but having won all 24 quarters it had played. However, the Royals were quickly on the backfoot as the Tigers raced to a 25-point lead at half-time, 8.6 to 4.5.
The Tigers' impressive win was led by tough on-baller Trent Donnan (three goals) and gun experienced ruckman Ryan O'Sullivan.
The Royals were best served by their two standout players of the season so far in Ryan Hards and Brody Haddow.
* Birchip-Watchem proved far too strong for Wedderburn, winning by 52 points.
And the margin could have been much more had the Bulls made more of their chances as they had 34 scoring shots to seven in their 11.23 (89) to 6.1 (37) win at home.
Clayton Hinkley and Dale Hinkley headed the best for the Bulls, who had Daniel Castellano (four goals) and ruckman Lochlan Sirett (three goals) combine to outscore Wedderburn themselves.
Hamish Winter-Irving was Wedderburn's best.
Birchip-Watchem's win, coupled with the Sea Lake Nandaly-Donald result, leaves the Tigers, Royals and Bulls all on 6-1 records with all teams having now played each other once.
* Boort won its second game of the season - again by less than a kick - with a four-point victory over St Arnaud.
The Magpies came from 17 points down at half-time to run over the top of the Saints and win 9.21 (75) to 10.11 (71) at St. Arnaud.
Cam Barr was the best for the Magpies - whose other win was a one-point victory over Charlton - while the Saints named Kurtis Torney their standout.
* Wycheproof-Narraport held Charlton scoreless in both the second and fourth quarters of its 72-point victory.
The Demons won 12.14 (86) to 2.2 (14) at home to improve to 3-4 and in doing so, kept the Navies winless.
The best players for both teams were Joe Kenny (Wycheproof-Narraport) and Patrick Soulsby (Charlton).
Birchip Watchem 4.6 5.15 9.20 11.23 (89)
Wedderburn 2.1 3.1 5.1 6.1 (37)
GOALS: Birchip Watchem: D.Castellano 4, L.Sirett 3, S.Simmons 2, K.Stevens 1, W.Sheahan 1; Wedderburn: T.Campbell 3, R.Tonkin 1, J.Leach 1, T.Leahy 1
BEST: Birchip Watchem: C.Hinkley, D.Hinkley, L.Sirett, S.Simmons, B.Hogan, E.Jaeschke; Wedderburn H.Winter-Irving, S.Lockhart, L.Holt, C.Lowry, T.Leahy, M.Lockhart
Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers 3.3 8.6 11.9 15.14 (104)
Donald 1.4 4.5 7.9 8.14 (62)
GOALS: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers: B.Mcinnes 3, T.Donnan 3, J.Summerhayes 2, W.Simpson 1, J.Donnan 1, C.Roberts 1, J.Poulton 1, T.Mckenzie 1, R.Osullivan 1, W.Donnan 1; Donald: S.Griffiths 2, R.Barrack 2, B.Grant 2, R.Hards 1, S.Young 1
BEST: Sea Lake Nandaly Tigers: T.Donnan, R.Osullivan, L.Martin, B.Delmenico, W.Donnan, K.Donnan; Donald: R.Hards, B.Haddow, S.Griffiths, R.Young, S.Wood, J.Wall
Wycheproof-Narraport 1.4 5.9 8.11 12.14 (86)
Charlton 1.0 1.0 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Wycheproof-Narraport: G.Hommelhoff 3, B.Bish 2, L.Longmire 1, J.Coatsworth 1, D.McLennan 1, T.Rumbold 1; Charlton: R.Thiesz 1, R.Thompson 1
BEST: Wycheproof-Narraport: J.Kenny, D.Horbury, G.Hommelhoff, T.Rumbold, J.Coatsworth, M.Beckmans; Charlton: P.Soulsby, T.Hill, R.Thompson, K.Blow, A.Walklate, J.Thompson
Boort 0.2 3.9 5.15 9.21 (75)
St Arnaud 4.5 6.8 7.9 10.11 (71)
GOALS: Boort: J.Muscatello 3, C.Gunn 2, H.Weaver 1, M.Chisari 1, L.moss 1, P.Bogers 1; St Arnaud: K.Torney 2, J.Tillig 1, M.Egan 1, T.Douglas 1
BEST: Boort: C.Barr, K.Wilson, C.Gunn, A.Davis, M.Chisari, J.Muscatello; St Arnaud: K.Torney, undefined.null, D.Gifford, J.Tillig, T.Douglas, B.Batters"
