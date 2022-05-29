LVFNL netball: Calivil United rallies for win over top-placed Marong

CALIVIL United inflicted the first defeat of the season on LVFNL ladder leader Marong with another stirring come-from-behind win on Saturday.
The Demons, led by brilliant defensive performances from Michelle Balic and Jasmine Condliffe and a strong effort in the midcourt from Lily Buckingham, turned a two-goal three quarter time deficit into a tough three-goal win.
It was the second time in four weeks the Demons (now 5-1) have come from behind to grab the points against a potential finals opponent.
They defeated Bridgewater by two goals in round five after trailing by five at the final break.
Joint coach Karen Pascoe was rapt to have emerged with another tightly contested win in an increasingly even season.
"That's going to be the difference this season, there are some very good sides out there and you only need a five-minute lapse of concentration and you'll lose the game," she said.
"You really need to pull out four quarters of netball to win the game, which is brilliant for the league that it is so evenly split."
On Saturday, it was Calivill United that went the distance to score a 43-40 victory on the back of a 12-7 final quarter.
Pascoe praised 'a full court' effort in the Demons' final quarter revival.
"They all stepped up and the defence end, in particular, was magnificent. To only keep them to seven goals was incredible," she said.
"Michelle Balic and Jasmine Condliffe were absolutely outstanding in the last quarter.
"Our attack end was strong in the first and last quarters with 12 goals in both, but it was our defence end that got us across the line."
The Demons' firepower in attack was again on show with their trio of goal shooters Mia McCrann-Peters (31 goals), Amy Murfitt and Tia Steen, who played the opening quarter at wing attack - all playing their role.
Marong (5-1-1) retained top spot on the ladder, but with a bye next weekend, will be overtaken if matches run to form and Maiden Gully YCW and Calivil United get wins over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Newbridge respectively.
Maiden Gully YCW emerged from a tough three-week stretch of matches with an unblemished record after defeating Bridgewater by 14 goals.
The margin was one goal greater than the Eagles' previous round win over reigning premier Mitiamo.
They kick-started their tough trio of matches with a 12-goal victory over Calivil United.
Eagles coach Christie Griffiths was thrilled to have picked up a third straight win over a top-five opponent, especially without defender Laura Butler (unavailable) on Saturday.
"I think it shows the confidence the girls have in each other," she said.
"They are defending hard and working well in attack and being patient. Everyone just knows their role at the moment.
"I don't think there is one player out there that the opposition can double team or target and take them out of the game as everyone is playing well. It was a tough win."
An even team performance from the Eagles included solid displays in the midcourt from Leisa Barry and at goal attack by Meg Patterson, while goal shooter Tia Webb was her usual dependable self.
At Pyramid Hill, Newbridge won for the second time this season, defeating the Bulldogs 32-24.
The Maroons showed a win was not far away last round by leading Bridgewater for all but the last couple of minutes and were able to build on that momentum.
They led by just two goals at the end of each break before saving their best for last in a 10-4 final quarter.
Morgan McCormick and Abby Rowley were the Maroons' best.
