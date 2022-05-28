HDFNL netball: Cats shock Grasshoppers; Bulldogs stun Blues

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United's resurgence in HDFNL netball has continued with the Cats claiming a surprise 12-goal win over perennial powerhouse Colbinabbin on Saturday.
A stirring 50-38 victory at Colbinabbin was one of two upsets in round seven, with North Bendigo making a move from the bottom of the ladder with a five-goal win against third-placed Mount Pleasant.
Advertisement
Entering the season with only three wins to their name in the last three years, including none in 2021, LBU has matched that total in the first eight rounds of 2022.
A brilliant win catapulted the Cats into the top five for the first time since the end of round one of the 2019 season.
They previously spent rounds two to six of the 2017 season in the five before finishing in sixth place with a 7-9 record.
It was the Cats' first win over the Grasshoppers in at least a decade.
They last came close in round one of the 2014 season when the match ended in a 33-33 draw.
More than their two previous wins this season against Leitchville-Gunbower and North Bendigo, Cats coach Jessie Hardess said the success against the Grasshoppers had filled the playing group with tremendous belief.
"It's nice to see a five in front of the Locky name in A-grade for once," the coach said in reference to snaring fifth spot.
"We were trying to figure out when the last time we beat Colbo was .... it was before my time.
"We were able to start strong and from then on we just kept building.
"We did what Mounts did to us a few weeks ago and just chipped away at it and increased the lead each quarter.
"But our third quarter was phenomenal. Our goal attack Annalesa (Turner) barely missed a shot and Tracey Ogden produced four or five intercepts herself, with another three or four coming from our other defenders.
"It was just phenomenal. The girls were pumped."
In a brilliant team performance, Turner, wing defence Tracey Ogden and centre Sarah Ogden were Hardess' pick as her three best players.
"It was a tough choice to be honest. Chelsea Hicks got best on court last week and she was great again this week," she said.
"Colbo is quite a young side, but it was good to see a few of our girls step up and lead."
With a clash against Elmore up next, the Cats' stay in the top five could be a short one.
Regardless, Hardess is certain a drought-breaking win over the Grasshoppers would give the side plenty of confidence for the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
It was good to see a few of our girls step up and lead.- LBU coach Jessie Hardess
At Atkins Street, North Bendigo stunned Mount Pleasant with a 42-37 upset.
With their second win of the season, the Bulldogs leapfrogged Leitchville-Gunbower off the bottom of the ladder and into eighth spot.
Just like LBU, a victory over a top-five rival will provide North Bendigo with much encouragement for a brighter second half of the season.
Defender Ivy Harrop and Chantal Moore in her return from injury were best for the Blues, who missed a chance to put some space between themselves and their rivals in the battle for third spot.
Meanwhile, premiership favourite Elmore continued its unbeaten run with a 73-36 win over Huntly.
Advertisement
The Bloods, playing on their home court, set up their 37-goal victory with a dominant 24-9 opening quarter and led 42-19 at half time.
Elmore continued their dominance in the second half and won every quarter to make it eight straight victories this season.
A costly loss for Huntly saw the Hawks drop to 3-4 and out of the top five, ahead of another tough game against White Hills.
The Demons moved to 8-1 with a 54-33 over Leitchville-Gunbower at Scott Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.