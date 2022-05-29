Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Tiger roar getting louder as Kyneton adds the scalp of Eaglehawk

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 29 2022 - 7:04am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG MEN FLY: Eaglehawk ruckman Jack Lawton and Kyneton skipper James Orr compete against each other on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WOMERSLEY

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.