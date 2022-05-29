Female athletes can ditch old toilet block for Harcourt changerooms

WOMAN and girls can finally ditch a toilet block and get changed in a proper pavilion at Harcourt's recreation reserve.
Harcourt clubs opened the female friendly facility on Saturday, bringing the days of players getting changed in the older toilet block to an end.
It has come at a good time for a number of clubs including Mount Alexander Falcons Women's Football Club, which now calls the ground home.
The new pavilion includes umpire change rooms and is the new headquarters for the Harcourt Lions, which wants to grow its team and membership base.
The nearby Harcourt Valley Primary School also plans to use the building.
The state government spent $370,000 on the pavilion.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said it would boost sport in the area, "with the community now having the facilities they need to welcome more women and girls, train longer, and compete".
Ms Edwards had earlier been in Castlemaine as Mount Alexander Group firefighters took possession of a field command centre to help them respond to large scale emergencies.
The $55,000 four by four twin cab will help as many as eight brigades around Castlemaine battle fires and other major incidents by coordinating "strike teams".
The Mount Alexander Group has deployed strike teams in recent years including during the bushfires that blasted much of Australia during the catastrophic bushfires over the of 2019/20.
The group has also played important roles in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires and several industrial incidents including a major Castlemaine gas leak.
The new vehicle replaces an older model and was made possible through a trade-in and $10,685 contributed by brigades.
The state government chipped in $20,000.
The new vehicle includes radio communications, a light bar, bull bar and reversing camera.
It can safely carry a five-person crew to emergency incidents.
