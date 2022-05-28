Late bogeys hinder Herbert's momentum in PGA Tour event

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert made the cut by the skin of his teeth at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Herbert finished his second round at one-over par for the tournament - right on the cut number - 10 shots behind equal leaders Scottie Scheffler, Scott Stallings and Beau Hossler.
Advertisement
After shooting a one-over par 71 on day one, Herbert fired an even-par 70 on day two.
A fine birdie on the tough par-four 16th took Herbert to two-under par for his round and it appeared as though he'd make the cut comfortably.
However, back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes saw the Neangar Park product drop back to even-par for his round.
He slipped from equal 40th to a tie for 62nd.
Herbert is the first player to tee off in the third round and he'll play by himself.
In the group to follow him are major winners Collin Morikawa and Zach Johnson.
Last week's PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas missed the cut.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.