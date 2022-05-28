Bendigo Advertiser
Breaking

Vic Nationals reveal regional funding pledge, draw election battle lines

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 28 2022 - 2:10am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Walsh has revealed a regional infrastructure garentee for Victoria. Picture: DARREN HOWE

THE NATIONALS will guarantee regional Victorians get 25 per cent of all infrastructure spending if they win government at the next election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.