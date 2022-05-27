Greater Bendigo COVID-19 case numbers finally fall

12.20pm
GREATER Bendigo's daily case numbers have fallen after days of rises.
Another 218 cases were found in the municipality on Friday after a gradual increase topping out at 305 the day before.
There are 1465 active COVID-19 cases in Bendigo right now, according to the latest Department of Health figures.
Of the new cases, 81 were found in Bendigo's 3550 postcode.
Another 39 were uncovered in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode and 29 in Eaglehawk's 3556 postcode.
Fifty-eight were found in the regional 3551 postcode along with a smattering of others in rural areas.
The Macedon Ranges shire had 62 new cases, Mount Alexander 26, the Central Goldfields 25, Campaspe 35, Loddon 10, Gannawarra eight and Buloke 10.
Earlier
VICTORIA recorded another 8737 COVID-19 cases on Friday.
It was a drop on the 11369 uncovered the day before
A total of 540 people were in hospital and 22 lost their lives on Friday, statewide.
Health workers administered another 1771 vaccine doses.
Greater Bendigo saw daily case numbers rise to 305 over Thursday.
It was up from 279 the day before.
There were 1477 active cases in the region, helping Bendigo record its 31,000th case since the beginning of the pandemic.
