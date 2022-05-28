Rug up, a "powerful" cold front might bear down on central Victoria from Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects both it and a low pressure system to hit over coming days.
People will notice the "rapid transition" to wintry weather and there could be blizzards in Victoria's alpine peaks.
The cold front is likely to cross into Victoria sometime on Monday or Tuesday and bring gusty showers, strong winds and possible storms.
"Cold air thunderstorms are a risk across large parts of the state on Tuesday, with small hail possible," the BOM said in a statement.
"Snow level expected to lower to 1200 metres on Monday, then to near 700 metres on Tuesday."
Victoria is not the only place cold blasts are expected. The entire southern continent is expected to chill over coming days.
Some communities experience the coldest temperatures of the year, so far, the BOM has predicted.
