Bendigo Advertiser

Laugher, Douglas continue super form at Lord's Raceway

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 28 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A win on Magic Mike formed part of a double for 23-year-old driver Jack Laugher and the Julie Douglas stable at Lord's Raceway on Friday night. File picture: STUART McCORMICK

BENDIGO reinsman Jack Laugher continued his dazzling form with another double at Lord's Raceway on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.