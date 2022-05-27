Campaspe police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from Echuca Car Sales on Thursday.
The cars were taken from the Northern Highway car yard between 2am and 5am on May 26.
Advertisement
One was a 2021 Mitsubishi Triton MR MY21 GSR (4x4) Pitch B 6 Speed Automatic Double Cab Pick Up with a registration of BPS-540.
The other was a 2014 Ford Falcon FG MkII G6E Turbo Black 6 Speed Sports Automatic Sedan -with a NSW registration CVP-08L .
Read more:
The Ford now has new black wheels. Police have released a photo of the wheels.
Detectives are hoping anyone with information or has seen the cars will contact Echuca Police Station on 5483 1500.
People with information relating to the burglary and theft of the two cars can also Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.