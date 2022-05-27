Webster unsure about deputy tilt as party room battle looms

NATIONALS MP Anne Webster says a change in party leadership could shift her thinking about becoming deputy.
Gippsland politician Darren Chester on Friday declared a tilt for the leadership against incumbent Barnaby Joyce.
Advertisement
The party will decide its direction in a party room meeting on Monday.
Dr Webster is running for deputy leader, but says she might have to reconsider that if Mr Chester is elected.
She would have to consider whether the party would be best served having a deputy and leader from the same state.
"The leadership will be decided first, so we will just have to see what ultimately gets up," Dr Webster said.
"Darren has served in the parliament for a long time and I wish him well. May the best man or woman win."
Dr Webster represents Mallee, a safe Nationals seat encompassing a host of central Victorian towns including Maryborough, Dunolly, St Arnaud, Bridgewater, Boort and Pyramid Hill.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.