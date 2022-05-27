Bendigo Advertiser

Webster unsure about deputy tilt as party room battle looms

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 28 2022 - 12:56am, first published May 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNSURE: Anne Webster to see how leadership vote plays out. Picture: SUPPLIED

NATIONALS MP Anne Webster says a change in party leadership could shift her thinking about becoming deputy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.