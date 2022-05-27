Bendigo Advertiser

Melbourne-based Vita Building Group Pty Ltd has announced it cannot proceed with the construction of a number of Huntly houses

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
May 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land owners face uncertain future after builder abandons plans for Huntly estate

ASPIRING home owners in a Huntly residential estate could be left out of pocket after the company appointed to build 20 townhouses in the development announced its plans not to proceed with the project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.