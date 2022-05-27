Athletics Victoria cross-country series heads to Big Hill

CROSS-COUNTRY runners from near and far will hit the St Anne's Winery course in Big Hill for Saturday's second round of Athletics Victoria's XCR22 series.
Third fastest in the 6km relay leg to open the series at Jells Park, Bendigo Bats captain Andy Buchanan will be among the leading contenders to win the men's open 8km showdown.
Advertisement
Olympic representatives Stewart McSweyn and Jack Rayner went one-two as they raced for St Stephens and Western in the series opener at Jells Park, but neither are on the entry list for Big Hill.
A dual national 10km cross-country champion, Buchanan will have plenty of home-town support.
Bendigo Region will be represented by 55 athletes across a range of age groups and racing the 3km, 4km or 8km distances on the course off Belvoir Park Road.
Runners from Bendigo Region to watch in the open 8km include Buchanan, Nathan Stoate, Archie Reid and Brady Threlfall.
The Masters categories include Bendigo athletes such as Mike Bieleny, Anne Buckley, David Heislers, Debby Kirne, Antony Langdon, Nick McDermott and Stephen van Rees.
Young stars such as Harrison Boyd, Taryn Furletti, Jayden Padgham, Tullie Rowe, Chelsea and Logan Tickell will also be in action.
Athletics Bendigo will also have temporary tattoos to support the Bendigo Bats available for athletes, their friends and family. They will be available from the AB tent at the course.
The event has drawn athletes from metro powers such as Collingwood, Essendon, Richmond, Glenhuntly, Box Hill, Collingwood, Diamond Valley, Doncaster, Essendon, Melbourne University, Coburg, and Sandringham.
The list of country regions bound for Big Hill includes Geelong, Ballarat, Traralgon, Mornington, and Wellington.
A big afternoon of racing on the St Anne's Winery lay-out, just south of Big Hill on the Calder Highway, begins with the 4km race for under-14 boys and girls at 12.20pm.
The 4km race for under-18 and 20 men, 60-plus men, under-20 and 50-plus women starts at 12.40pm.
Racing from 1pm will be the 3km for under-16 boys and girls, under-18 girls, and the Family 3 run/walk.
At 1.40pm athletes in the 8km for men's open, 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus will tackle the testing hills.
Finale to the day will be the 8km for women's open, 40-plus and 50-plus from 2.20pm.
Bendigo Region athletes in the 8km races:
Chris Armstrong, Melissa Barnes, Mike Bieleny, Andy Buchanan, Matt Buckell, Anne Buckley, Vanessa Bull, Jamie Cook, Andrew Creer, Jake Delaney.
Advertisement
Rossi Evans, Rory Flanagan, Darren Hartland, Juliet Heahleah, David Heislers, Matthew Heislers, Greg Hilson, Bryan Keely, Trevor Kelly, Debby Kirne.
Antony Langdon, Nick McDermott, Brian McGinley, Glenn McMillan, Luke Millard, Anna Mulquiny, Kelvin Niblett, Aaron Norton, Nigel Preston, Archie Reid.
Matthew Schepisi, Nathan Stoate, Ben Stolz, Brady Threlfall, Chris Timewell, Stephen van Rees, Jill Wilkie, Alice Wilkinson, Rebecca Wilkinson.
Bendigo Region athletes in 4km races:
Harrison Boyd, Tanner Fear, Taryn Furletti, Thomas McArthur, Charlise McQueen, Jayden Padgham, Max Rowe, Tullie Rowe, Chelsea Tickell, Logan Tickell, Mason Woodward.
Bendigo athletes in 3km races:
Advertisement
Tully Lang, Phoebe Lonsdale, Avery McDermid, Genevieve Nihill, Ebony Woodward.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.