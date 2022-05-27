Campaspe Shire Council has appointed Tim Tamlin as acting chief executive officer.
Mr Tamlin will step into the role on Monday, May 30.
Mr Moore was appointed Campaspe Shire chief executive officer in 2019 on a four-year contract but council agreed to an early separation of its contract with the CEO earlier this month.
Shire community manager Keith Oberin had been filling in as interim acting CEO since Mr Moore's departure.
Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller said the appointment of an acting CEO was important to ensure councillors and staff were supported while the recruitment of a new chief executive officer was underway.
"Mr Tamlin brings extensive experience in senior leadership roles within the private sector and local government, including more than 10 years as a chief executive officer," Cr Weller said.
"Mr Tamlin's collaborative style and values-based work ethic will bring positive and stable leadership as we continue to deliver on our organisational, community and strategic commitments.
"We also look forward to leveraging his skillsets in governance, compliance, cultural transformation and infrastructure planning."
Cr Weller was hopeful the chief executive officer's role would be filled before the end of the year.
"Council is in the process of appointing a recruitment consultant to assist with the critical task of finding a new CEO," she said.
"It is recognised this may take up to five months and Mr Tamlin's appointment will ensure the organisation remains fully supported during the interim period."
