Bendigo Advertiser

Five men from Greater Bendigo were released without conviction following a violent attack on bystanders

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 28 2022 - 2:28am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SECURITY FOOTAGE: CCTV showing the brutal brawl on Pall Mall, Bendigo.

CONFRONTING footage of the moment a mob turns on two bystanders in Pall Mall, kicking them repeatedly while they are defenceless on the ground, has been released by the Bendigo Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.