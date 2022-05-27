Update, 1.45pm:
A MAN and woman arrested in North Bendigo on Friday morning were caught after attempting to evade police.
On Fenton Street around 10.50am, police investigators first saw a car suspected of being used in a number of evades over the previous weeks.
It is alleged the car drove into a block of units on Cornish Street when it saw police and became stuck.
The man and woman fled the car and were arrested a short distance away.
The 41-year-old Bendigo man and 27-year-old Wedderburn woman are currently assisting police with their inquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Earlier:
POLICE appear to have taken two people into custody in North Bendigo.
Officers are on scene at a property in Moran Street.
They have escorted one woman from a property.
A short time ago, they put a man in a divvy van parked on Fenton Street.
They had also been door knocking homes in the area and appear to have searched at least one backyard.
The police operation has also included officers patrolling Cornish and Anderson Street.
The nature of the operation remains unclear but roads remain open and it is understood there is no immediate threat to the public.
More to come.
