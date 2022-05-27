HDFNL netball: Much-improved Cats welcome Grasshoppers test

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United will get another tough test of its improvement this season when it clashes with Colbinabbin on Saturday.
The Cats have come on leaps and bounds in 2022, notching up their second win of the season last week against North Bendigo and being ultra-competitive across all games.
Advertisement
Their next three weeks will likely be the toughest all season with Saturday's encounter against the Grasshoppers to be followed by home clashes against top side Elmore and second-placed White Hills.
Cats coach Jessie Hardess said her side was genuinely looking forward to a tough run of games.
"They'll all be tough games, but we'll look to see what we can do and try a few things and see where it leads," she said.
"There were no injuries (last week) so that was another plus from the win. It was pretty exciting."
After a mixed start to the season, Colbinabbin (4-3) has hit top form with three straight wins, the latest a 16-goal victory over fifth-placed Huntly.
That trio of wins has catapulted the Grasshoppers from eighth to fourth spot on the ladder, with another over the Cats sure to have the three sides above them feeling the pressure.
At Elmore, Huntly (3-3) faces a tough task in rebounding from last week's loss against the undefeated Bloods.
Elmore showed no signs of a let-up in a 32-goal win against Leitchville-Gunbower last week and continues to head the ladder on 7-0.
A potential positive for Huntly, all three of the Hawks' wins have come away from home this year.
After a week off with the bye, Mount Pleasant returns to action against North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
The Blues had worked their way into good form before the break on the back of four straight wins.
They should be able to make it five straight against the Bulldogs, who were depleted in a 27-goal loss to LBU last weekend, but are looking for their second win.
At Scott Street, White Hills hosts Leitchville-Gunbower, with the Demons coming off a convincing 24-goal victory over Heathcote.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.