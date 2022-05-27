Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Foodshare sets ambitious donation target amid rising cost of living

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:18am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HAND: Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy and Champions IGA chief executive Michael Zervakis have partnered to help out those suffering with food security. Picture: NEVE BRISSENDEN

AS demand for food relief rises across the region, Bendigo Foodshare is aiming to source 5000kg of pantry staples and raise $50,000 for its June food drive.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.