Bendigo Foodshare sets ambitious donation target amid rising cost of living

AS demand for food relief rises across the region, Bendigo Foodshare is aiming to source 5000kg of pantry staples and raise $50,000 for its June food drive.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said the ambitious target was a direct response to the pressures food relief organisations in the region were feeling.
"Last year in November, the community got behind us and sourced 3000 kilograms of food, so this year we're aiming high," she said.
"But we're really confident the Bendigo community will get behind us.
"Food relief organisations are seeing an increase in people and families at serious risk of food insecurity and hunger, including an increasing number of those asking for help for the very first time, as well as those facing homelessness."
As food prices skyrocket across the region, Champions IGA chief executive Michael Zervakis said everyone was feeling the pressure.
"We have felt supply shortages across the board and some of our customers are struggling," he said.
Champions IGA will be matching all Foodshare donations in order to contribute to the food drive.
"We think as a business we should be contributing to the community and helping out," he said.
"Hopefully that will also set an example for others to do the same."
The most needed essential food items, include:
Donations can be dropped off at one of multiple collection stations across the city, including Bendigo Toyota, and in the yellow bins at local Woolworths, Coles and IGA stores throughout June.
Donations (both fresh and pantry items) are also welcome to be delivered to Bendigo Foodshare at the warehouse at 2/43 Havilah Road, Long Gully between 9am and 2pm, Monday to Friday or other times by appointment.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
