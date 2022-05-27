It's winter in Bendigo

Welcome to winter
The Bendigo Advertiser is proud to present the winter edition of Out & About.
Winter in our region means the autumn leaves have fled, and you know it's time to rug up. But that's why we love it so much! We have real weather, and we know all the good things that come with each change of season.
But there is still so much to see, do and explore.
While you're a visitor to our fair city, there's never been a better time to unearth the stories behind some of the icons of the region; they are world recognised and continue to this day in helping to 'brand' us.
Of course, you mustn't miss Elvis, a stroll down View Street, a trip on the trams or the special events like the National Sheep and Wool Show in July. It seems there is something on every weekend!
In this edition we also showcase some of the coolest spots to shop, eat and explore, reflecting the diverse range of specialty stores, and the flavours produced by the region's accomplished chefs and winemakers.
If you're a hardy soul, then the many walks and cycling tracks will be your first port of call, but if you're more the 'book in front of a purring fire' type of tourist, then you will also find what you're looking for right here.
Enjoy the crisp mornings, and warm afternoon sunshine, as you rediscover Bendigo and the region.
I love the writing game. It gets me bouncing out of bed, and dragging my feet at night when I have to finish up for the day. I started at The Bendigo Advertiser as the Creative Services Coordinator, and after many changes, I have ended up with a great 12 years with ACM (love that long service leave too as my secret gardens need tending sometimes). Working from home is tops and I hope I have many more productive times ahead.
