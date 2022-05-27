NCFL: Royals, Tigers to face off in biggest clash of season so far

THE North Central league finally gets its most anticipated 2022 clash so far on Saturday when the dominant side of the season takes on the power team of recent years.
Sea Lake Nandaly has been the benchmark of the competition by winning the 2019 premiership and finishing on top of the ladder in last year's COVID shortened season.
Since 2019 the Tigers have won 32 of 35 games, but a new challenger has emerged this year in Donald.
The Royals - hunting their first premiership since 2006 - are the only undefeated team through the first six rounds, but their unblemished record will be put to the ultimate test when they play the Tigers at Sea Lake.
So dominant have the Royals been this season, they have won all 24 quarters they have played, while only one of their victories has been by under eight goals when they beat Birchip-Watchem by 17 points in round three.
The Tigers boast the competition's leading goalkicker in gun forward Billy McInnes, who has booted 36, including hauls of eight, seven and six over the past three rounds, while Austin Mertz is No.1 in the Addy's NCFL player rankings.
The Royals haven't beaten Sea Lake Nandaly since 2016 and have lost their past nine games against the Tigers by an average of 43 points.
2.30pm Saturday at Wycheproof.
WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT
Wycheproof-Narraport Senior
B: J.McHutchison, J.Kenny, S.Allan
HB: T.Rumbold, B.Bish, D.Horbury
C: J.Turner, D.McLennan, C.Burge
HF: R.Duncan, D.Allen, M.Beckmans
F: T.Trewin, C.Green, J.Coatsworth
R: G.Hommelhoff, J.Bateson, L.Van Schaik
Int: A.Hogan, D.Turner
CHARLTON
B: P.Soulsby, D.Thiesz, J.Thompson
HB: A.Walklate, R.Welch, T.Hill
C: R.Thompson, P.Sait, K.Clifford
HF: B.Roberts, J.Zagame, D.McCallum
F: N.Thompson, R.Thiesz, A.Judd
R: C.Patullo, K.Blow, C.Fitzpatrick
Int: B.Dixon, D.Whykes, F.Bourke
2.30pm Saturday at Wedderburn.
WEDDERBURN
B: S.Lockhart, A.Postle, T.Webster
HB: J.Jones, J.Guan, H.Winter-Irving
C: D.Jackson, L.Holt, T.Leahy
HF: R.Tonkin, J.Lockhart, T.Campbell
F: J.Leach, R.Holt, J.Douglas
R: M.Mcewen, M.Lockhart, C.Lowry
Int: A.Younghusband, M.Smith, I.Holt
BIRCHIP-WATCHEM
B: J.Lindeback, S.Hogan, J.Booth
HB: D.Hinkley, L.Ryan, J.Reid
C: S.Simmons, R.Hogan, C.Hinkley
HF: E.Jaeschke, D.Ratcliffe, D.Adkins
F: D.Castellano, J.Christie, W.Sheahan
R: M.Rippon, S.Pye, L.Sirett
Int: P.Hogan, B.Hogan, L.Foott
2.30pm Saturday at Sea Lake.
SEA LAKE NANDALY
B: J.Poulton, J.Wright, L.Martin
HB: C.Noonan, K.Donnan, C.Cox
C: J.Clohesy, B.Delmenico, B.Weir
HF: C.Roberts, M.Elliott, J.Summerhayes
F: W.Simpson, B.Mcinnes, W.Donnan
R: T.Donnan, A.Mertz, R.Osullivan
Int: J.Donnan, Z.Wemyss, T.Mckenzie
DONALD
B: J.Wall, J.Bates-gilby, S.Wood
HB: D.Bell-Warren, D.Harrison, R.Barrack
C: R.Young, C.Brooks, R.McGough
HF: B.Grant, S.Griffiths, S.Young
F: L.Burke, R.Hards, C.Anderson
R: J.Potter, B.Haddow, D.Venditti
Int: J.Bath, E.Landwehr, B.Walker
2.30pm Saturday at St Arnaud.
ST ARNAUD
B: B.Durward, T.Bertalli, T.Petrie
HB: M.Birthisel, W.Jackson, M.Goode
C: K.Torney, D.Gifford, J.Tillig
HF: B.Batters, J.Male, H.Durward
F: M.Egan, J.Hicks, J.Hicks
R: T.Douglas, W.Bertalli
Int: H.McNally, J.Patching, J.Pickthall
BOORT
Not supplied
Votes are awarded on a basis of:
6 - 1st best.
5 - 2nd best.
4 - 3rd best.
3 - 4th best.
2 - 5th best.
1 - 6th best.
