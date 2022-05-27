Falcons, Dodgers primed for division one baseball battle

This weekend will see top ladder teams meet for a clash in the senior Bendigo Baseball Association competition.
In what marks the sixth round of the 2022 season, Falcons 1s and Dodgers 1s will meet for the first time this season at Albert Roy Reserve at 3pm on Sunday.
Falcons sit on top of the ladder after going undefeated so far this season and on the back of a win last week over Dodgers 2s 26-0.
Dodgers 1s sit third on the ladder behind Bendigo East with a 4-1 record and will take on the Falcons filled with confidence after last week's 10-0 win over Scots 2s.
Bendigo East 1s will also face a challenging match when they travel to Club Court to take on Dodgers 2s.
In the junior competition, Dodgers Tigers lead both the U14 and U16 ladders and will look to maintain their positions this weekend for round eight.
Meanwhile in other baseball news, the BBA will not be sending a squad to the 2022 Senior Winter Championship due to player availability.
They will return with a full strength team in the 2023 running of the tournament.
Rosters for the U-12,14 and 16 squads will be picked in the coming weeks, with more information on try-out dates for the U12 and 16 teams.
