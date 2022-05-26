VICTORIA recorded 11,369 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday amid a steady decline over recent days.
The state recorded 13,023 on Wednesday.
A total of 571 were in hospital with the virus or its complications.
Another nine peopled died.
Just over two thirds of Victorian aged 16 and over have received their third vaccine dose. The current figure sits at 67.4 per cent.
Health workers administered another 2100 doses on Thursday.
The emergency health system has remained stretched in some parts of the state.
Ambulance Victoria sent out a tweet at 1.30am warning there were delays reaching patients in metropolitan Melbourne.
AV asked people to call the NURSE-ON-CALL service unless it was an emergency.
The warning did not extend into regional Victoria.
Melbourne services returned to normal within an hour but AV again reminded people its priority was to provide care to those needing life-saving assistance and to only call in an emergency.
