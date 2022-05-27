Bendigo Advertiser

Dr Mishel McMahon joined Bendigo locals at La Trobe University to pay tribute to stolen generations

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Mishel McMahon spoke to La Trobe University crowds in Bendigo for National Sorry Day

Indigenous community leaders led memorial services in Bendigo on Thursday to mark National Sorry Day, particularly paying tribute to the victims of the stolen generation - but the work is not over yet.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.