Indigenous community leaders led memorial services in Bendigo on Thursday to mark National Sorry Day, particularly paying tribute to the victims of the stolen generation - but the work is not over yet.
Dr Mishel McMahon, who delivered the sunset ceremony at La Trobe University on Thursday evening, said Indigenous children continue to be taken away from their families at a higher rate than their peers.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are eight times more overrepresented in child protection than non-Aboriginal children," she said.
While she acknowledged change had been made and there were cases that necessitated removal like abuse or neglect, she said there was still a significant lack of understanding when it came to Indigenous child-rearing and family structure.
A Yorta Yorta woman and La Trobe University's Aboriginal Rural Health co-ordinator in Bendigo, Dr McMahon has a personal connection to the stolen generation.
"My great-grandfather and his sister were removed (from our family) when he was a baby and my aunty was maybe four or five," she said.
"It was a long, long, long time of stolen generations
"If I was to stand at a community event, even like today, and was to ask every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person, 'are you impacted by the stolen generations?', I might be exaggerating but I would guess every single one would say yes."
The weather improved for the evening smoking ceremony after a stormy day, and once the sun had set the crowd gathered by candlelight to sing the Indigenous song Inanay.
"I don't think there is a direct translation of the words but in my heart and when I hear other people talk about Inanay, it is about keeping our children safe," Dr McMahon said.
"I think a lullaby about keeping our children safe is an appropriate song (to end the ceremony)."
Aunty Marilyne Nicholls similarly spoke to crowds at Bendigo Library ahead of a smoking ceremony on Thursday afternoon as communities came together across the country to remember a tragic chapter in the nation's history.
National Sorry Day precedes Reconciliation Week which continues to June 3.
These dates themselves commemorate the successful 1967 referendum (where Australians voted to amend the constitution to make laws for Aboriginal people and include them in the census), and the High Court Mabo decision.
This year's Reconciliation Week theme is suitably, "Be Brave. Make Change."
