Tough test awaits Direct Command at Echuca

CHARLTON trainer Greg Norman has set a tough next test for his emerging youngster Direct Command.
A relatively new acquisition to his stable, the three-year-old gelding broke though for his maiden win at Charlton on Wednesday in his second race start.
Advertisement
It formed part of a double on his home track for Norman after the four-year-old pacing gelding Strawberry Delight won earlier on the program.
Both were driven by world champion reinswoman Kerryn Manning.
The astute trainer bounced back with a vengeance after a relative quiet patch to start the year.
Norman has had just 32 Victorian starters for the season, with much of his recent focus taken up by horses running in South Australia.
Of note, Belladonna Girl won last month's Mount Gambier Pacing Cup, while Zadaka, who is no longer with Norman, won a Saturday night race at Globe Derby.
The 57-year-old will send the Cormack family-owned Direct Command to Echuca this Tuesday night for a tilt at the $25,000 George Croxford Tribute (2160m).
He acknowledges it's a big early step up for the son of Hes watching out of the mare Swift Belle, but as he likes to say, 'I've never won a race by leaving a horse home in a box'.
"We'll find out just how good he is on Tuesday night, it's a lot harder field," Norman said.
"His second (on debut at Swan Hill on May 17) was an unlucky one.
"It's a nice race at Echuca, some nice horses have won it, so it will be hard to win, but we drew two, so we're in it with a chance.
"We might be out of our depth, but we'll soon know."
The expected favourite in the three-year-old feature is the Emma Stewart-trained filly Pettilante, who has won three times in 12 career starts, including twice at Melton.
At her last start, she finished second behind Just Hope in the Group 1 APG Vic Gold Bullion 3YO Fillies Final at Melton on May 14.
With Manning not making the trip to Echuca, newly crowned Gordon Rothacker Medal winner Brian Gath will take the steer behind Direct Command.
Norman hopes Strawberry Delight can kick on after breaking his maiden at start number 19 after making his way to Charlton from Peter Manning at Great Western.
"He's only a battler, but hopefully the penny has dropped now," he said.
Advertisement
"He's still only learning and happy to run with the crew; he hasn't quite got the killer instinct.
"Getting a victory this week might liven him up a bit."
Norman has seven horses in work and is gearing up for the return of the talented Aladdin, who showed glimpses of brilliance in his injury-interrupted three-year-old season last year, highlighted by four wins in eight starts, including victory in the Group 3 South Australian Pacing Derby.
"He's a couple of weeks off a trial. He had a few injuries last time in, so we'll see how he comes back," he said.
"He seems to be alright, but we'll just play it by ear."
Meanwhile, Zadaka has been sold to young Mildura trainer-owner Lachlan Prothero.
Advertisement
The now nine-year-old won seven races in Australia after being purchased by the Cormacks from New Zealand, with his standout win coming in the $30,000 Group 3 Ararat Pacing Cup in 2021.
His last win was five starts ago at Globe Derby on April 9.
"He did a pretty good job for the boys, he won an Ararat Cup and a couple of metro races. He paid his way," Norman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.