FIDA Suns to grace hallowed QEO turf

ENTHUSIASM and excitement are never in short supply when the Bendigo Suns are up and about.
But the chance to grace the hallowed turf of the Queen Elizabeth Oval has put an extra spring into the step of the city's FIDA footballers.
A FIDA Central Victoria double-header on Sunday will pit the Suns Red team against Kyneton at 11am, followed by the Suns White team's clash against Rupertswood at 12.30pm.
The FIDA competition aims to provide Victorians with an intellectual disability the opportunity to participate in Australian Rules at a competitive level.
After the disappointment of last season's grand final being postponed and then cancelled, the Suns have returned to the playing field keener than ever. And in bigger than ever numbers.
The club boasts 43 players. In keeping with its welcoming and inclusive nature, the squad boasts players from 13 into their 60s - male and female.
"We've got John Palmer, who is over 60, and another player also over 60 and we've got roughly five or six girls," Suns media manager Jedd Manton said.
"The female participation is increasing every year, which is terrific to see.
"Our youngest player Tobias is 13. The league usually ranges from 14-plus, but the league has allowed us to play Tobias, for which we are very thankful.
"The girl and guys all love it. They love getting out there and kicking the footy, but more importantly, it's great for the physical and mental health too."
The chance to play at the home of Bendigo football at the QEO has created an extra buzz.
"It's the first time for the Suns and it's an exciting opportunity for the players," Manton said.
"The QEO is like the Holy Grail - its our version of the MCG here in Bendigo.
"I know the players are really looking forward to having the opportunity to get onto the QEO."
While wins and losses pale in significance to pure anticipation and enjoyment, Suns White will head into Sunday's match at 2-0, while the Red team is 1-1, with its loss coming against the White team.
Manton said while all club players trained together, the Red and White teams enjoyed a healthy rivalry.
"They seemed to go extra harder against their mates, but it was all friendly on and off the field as well," he said.
"You only have to look at training to see how much they love being around each other.
"Were obviously still dealing with the challenges of COVID and also the flu now on top it. That's thrown an extra spanner in the works, but it will be great seeing so many people enjoying themselves on Sunday."
Into her second season with the Suns, 20-year-old Samantha Hunter is relishing the involvement and is rapt to see more girls getting involved in the club.
"There are more than last year - obviously girls football has really taken off," she said.
"It's been a good year so far, my team - the White team - is undefeated in our games.
"I reckon we can keep up our form if we keep working as a team and talk while we are on the field.
"I'm really loving FIDA - I love meeting new people and watching my team-mates' skills improve. Everyone has improved since day one and has had fun doing it."
Hunter said her only wishes for Sunday were for a big crowd and plenty of support and encouragement for her Suns' team-mates.
