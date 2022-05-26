Police seize $1 million cannabis crop from California Gully home

A man is facing five charges after a raid on a California Gully property on Thursday morning.
Central Victoria Response Unit police officers seized a large quantity of cannabis plants and dried cannabis believed worth more than $1 million from an address in Eaglehawk Road.
Advertisement
The 27-year-old Bendigo man has been charged with cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis, traffick a commercial quantity of cannabis, possess a substance to manufacture a drug of dependence to traffick, theft and resist police.
He will face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 27.
Read more:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.