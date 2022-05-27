Bendigo Advertiser

BASL: Spotlight to shine on female players at Epsom-Huntly on Saturday

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 27 2022 - 4:13am, first published 1:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALLENGING SEASON: Eaglehawk is still hunting its first win in the League 1 Women's competition. The Hawks play Strathdale on Saturday.

THE Bendigo Amateur Soccer League will shine the spotlight on its female participants on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.