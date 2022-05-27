BASL: Spotlight to shine on female players at Epsom-Huntly on Saturday

THE Bendigo Amateur Soccer League will shine the spotlight on its female participants on Saturday.
Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve will host BASL's "Female Football Round", which will showcase the league's senior and junior players.
Beginning from 11.30am, the day will feature 14 all-girls junior games, as well as three matches in both the Senior Women's League 1 and League 2 competitions.
It's the league's first Female Football Round after last year's planned event had to be cancelled because of COVID.
"We're super excited for this weekend after it, unfortunately, couldn't go ahead last year," BASL president Aaron Shooter said this week.
"It's great to be able to celebrate the success we've seen in terms of our female participation in recent years.
"If you go back six years ago we probably had nine senior women's teams and a few female players sprinkled throughout the competition's mixed teams.
"But with the focus we've had on starting an all-girls competition and how far that has come... this year we've got 48 all-female teams taking part in all competitions across BASL.
"The other important piece of this weekend is to celebrate the role women and girls play outside of on the field, whether that be coaching, administration or volunteering.
"The more visibility female players have for it to be normal to have women around our game, the better it's going to be."
Saturday's Women's League 1 action kicks off at 2.30pm with Spring Gully United taking on Shepparton United.
That will be followed at 5pm by Strathdale playing Eaglehawk, before defending champions La Trobe University meet Strathfieldsaye Colts United from 7pm.
With Saturday a day focused on females, all League 1 Men's round eight matches will be played on Sunday from 3pm.
The marquee men's match is the tussle between Tatura (2nd) and Eaglehawk (3rd) to be played at Tatura's Howley Oval.
Both teams are coming off victories last week and will be determined to keep the heat on the ladder-leading Shepparton South, which remains unbeaten.
Strathdale v Spring Gully United
3pm Sunday at Beischer Park.
Last time - Strathdale 2 def Spring Gully United 0.
............................................
Shepparton South v Epsom
3pm Sunday at McEwen Reserve.
Last time - Shepparton South 5 def Epsom 1.
............................................
Golden City v Shepparton United
3pm Sunday at Shadforth Park.
Last time - Golden City 2 dr Shepparton United 2.
............................................
Strathfieldsaye Colts United v La Trobe University
3pm Sunday at Club Court.
Last time - Strathfieldsaye Colts United 5 def La Trobe University 2 (2019).
............................................
Tatura v Eaglehawk
3pm Sunday at Howley Oval.
Last time - Eaglehawk 5 def Tatura 2.
............................................
LADDER:
1. Shepparton South
Points: 21 GD: +45
2. Tatura
Points: 18 GD: +38
3. Eaglehawk
Points: 15 GD: +16
4. Strathdale
Points: 15 GD: +1
5. Shepparton United
Points: 12 GD: +14
6. Epsom
Points: 9 GD: +7
7. Spring Gully United
Points: 9 GD: -3
8. La Trobe University
Points: 3 GD: -34
9. Golden City
Points: 1 GD: -36
10. Strath Colts United
Points: 1 GD: -48
............................................
LAST WEEK RECAP:
La Trobe University 4 def Golden City 3.
Eaglehawk 3 def Shepparton United 2.
Shepparton South 10 def Strathdale 0.
Tatura 2 def Spring Gully United 0.
Epsom 8 def Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3.
Spring Gully United v Shepparton United
2.30pm Saturday at Epsom-Huntly.
Last time - Spring Gully United 6 def Shepparton United 0.
............................................
Strathdale v Eaglehawk
5pm Saturday at Epsom-Huntly.
Last time - Strathdale 3 def Eaglehawk 0.
............................................
Strathfieldsaye Colts United v La Trobe University
7pm Saturday at Epsom-Huntly.
Last time - La Trobe University 3 def Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0.
............................................
LADDER:
1. La Trobe University
Points: 13 GD: +16
2. Spring Gully United
Points: 13 GD: +14
3. Strath Colts United
Points: 10 GD: +19
4. Shepparton United
Points: 10 GD: +4
5. Strathdale - 6
Points: 6 GD: -9
6. Eaglehawk - 0
Points: 0 GD: -44
............................................
LAST WEEK RECAP:
La Trobe University 2 def Strathdale 0.
Spring Gully United 1 def Eaglehawk 0.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 dr Shepparton United 1.
