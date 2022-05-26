Bendigo Advertiser

Melbourne Renegades eye country recruits for Academy program

Updated May 26 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:30am
CLASS ACT: Strathdale-Maristians' Jack Neylon has the tools, if interested, to compete against other country cricketers.

Central Victorian male and female cricketers have the opportunity to earn a place in the Melbourne Renegades' Academy program.

