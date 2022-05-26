Melbourne Renegades eye country recruits for Academy program

Central Victorian male and female cricketers have the opportunity to earn a place in the Melbourne Renegades' Academy program.
The Big Bash League club is inviting central Victorian cricketers to test their skills against other community cricketers from across the state.
Renegades Recruit was launched last year as a three-part TV series - broadcast across the club's social media platforms and Kayo - bringing 10 male club cricketers from across Victoria together to compete for a unique high-performance opportunity with the Renegades Academy.
Former White Hills' keeper-bastman Brayden Stepien has been part of the Renegades' Academy in recent years.
North Geelong Cricket Club's Tom Mathieson was the winner of the inaugural Renegades Recruit last year.
This year's Renegades Recruit will take on a similar approach for the male edition, searching for the best players in community cricket from around the state with the potential to play at a higher level.
The female edition will look slightly different, focusing on the 'next best' talent outside of the Women's Big Bash League in Victoria.
Players from both Premier and community clubs who believe they have what it takes to compete with the best are encouraged to apply.
Bendigo cricket products Cailin Green (Carlton) and Jasmine Nevins (Plenty Valley) would be eligible to apply.
With the support of Kookaburra, a further prize will also be provided for each competition winner and their cricket club - plus a Renegades' prize pack for the winners' clubs.
The best of this year's players will be selected to be put through their paces for the first two episodes, which will culminate in a 'final three' being chosen. The winner of each competition will be determined by a public vote between the final three players.
Applications are now open for each program and will close on Sunday at 5pm AEST. To apply, log on to the Melbourne Renegades' website.
