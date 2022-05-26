CVFLW: Bulldogs, Magpies primed for Friday night clash | Round 7

TWO top of the table squads will meet on Friday night for round seven of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's competition.
Castlemaine and Golden Square will go head-to-head under lights at Wade Street on Friday night in their first clash of the season.
Both teams are in the midst of strong starts to the year, with Golden Square (4-0) undefeated and third on the ladder behind Thunder.
Meanwhile, Castlemaine (4-0) sits on top of the ladder in what marks the club's debut season in the competition.
Magpies coaching panel member Jordan Cochrane said the team was well and truly ready for what will be "one of the biggest challenges of the year".
"Compared to some of our previous matches we know this is going to be a testing game," he said.
"We're going to put everything that we've been working on during pre-season and in recent games to work for this game."
Bulldogs' style of play will be familiar to many Magpies as a few players, including coach Tiahna Cochrane, played with the club last season.
"Therefore we know how good they are," Jordan Cochrane said.
"We'll look to control the possession and dictate to them how we want the game to be played.
"We head into the match with strong numbers and a full bench so it's going to be exciting to see what the girls will be able to put together."
Week seven of the competition also marks Indigenous Round, an aspect of the tournament which Cochrane was proud to be a part of.
"As a team we have so much respect for Indigenous culture and what it represents within Australian rules football," he said.
Golden Square coach Todd Deary also welcomed the challenge of taking on another of the league's top teams.
"The way we approach this match is no different to any other game," Deary said.
"But we will certainly focus on cleanly getting the ball out of the middle and trying to defeat them using a persistent and consistent effort."
After a few weeks without a match due to the fixture and last week's inter-league match, Bulldogs head into the game without a few of their players.
"We won't have a full line-up, but we'll certainly have a team that's strong enough to meet their challenge."
