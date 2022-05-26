Bendigo Advertiser

CVFLW: Bulldogs, Magpies primed for Friday night clash | Round 7

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 26 2022 - 8:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TESTING ENCOUNTER: Both Golden Square and Castlemaine will face testing games on Friday night when they meet for round seven.

TWO top of the table squads will meet on Friday night for round seven of the 2022 Central Victoria Football League Women's competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.