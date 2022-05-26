Bendigo cyclists bound for AusCycling high-performance pathway

FOUR Bendigo and District Cycling Club members have been identified by AusCycling as emerging and developing athletes across a range of disciplines.
Ned Pollard, Blake Agnoletto, Lilyth Jones are Belinda Bailey the Bendigo riders who are among the 88-strong contingent of athletes who will receive recognition and support from the Australian Institute of Sport in their ongoing development - which includes access to elite camps and programs.
Pollard has been identified for his expertise in track sprint, meanwhile Jones, Bailey and Agnoletto within track endurance racing.
A major objective of the program is to develop the riders and help them progress to competing for the Australian Cycling Team's podium potential, podium ready and podium categories
Australian Cycling Team interim director of performance pathways Donna Rae-Szalinski said a new generation of talent was progressing through the national cycling network.
"It's wonderful to see the increase in categorisations for disciplines like mountain bike XCO and BMX (racing and freestyle), it is a testament to the rich talent across Australia in so many disciplines of cycling," she said.
"A thriving talent pool as the foundation of the Australian Cycling Team is vital in ensuring the team's success moving forward."
Meanwhile the BDCC is preparing to host its annual Melville Caves Classic this weekend.
The event includes races for juniors through to a 71km race for seniors.
Racing begins at 9am on Sunday at Woodstock Recreation Reserve.
