Bendigo Advertiser

Family and sexual violence services call for funding as waitlists exceed 6 months

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SURGE: CASACV chief executive Kate Wright said support is still available despite record-long wait times at the centre. Picture: NONI HYETT

FAMILY violence, sexual violence, housing and mental health services are struggling to meet demand as wait times continue to rise across the greater Bendigo region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.