Bendigo Advertiser

Chinese bodies were unearthed at White Hills Cemetery, here is what happened to them

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
May 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORY: Golden Dragon Museum researcher Leigh McKinnon among the graves in Chinese section of White Hills Cemetery. Picture: NONI HYETT

THE DEAD don't always remain undisturbed, historians say 155 years after grave diggers arrived with shovels at the White Hills cemetery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.