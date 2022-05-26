A new gold rush at Wedderburn could be just around the corner if comments at this week's Loddon Shire Council are any guide.
Cr Gavan Holt delivered a report to council about a recent visit to the Western Goldfields Limited's gold exploration site at Queens Gully, Wedderburn.
Advertisement
"Can I say that Queens Gully is a very, very rich alluvial gold site," Cr Holt said.
"Many Loddon tourists have found nuggets of gold at Queens Gully and Wedderburn Goldfields Limited is hoping that hundreds of metres down there are many, many more gold samples."
Shire mayor Dan Straub was also upbeat about the exploration site's prospects.
"Very exciting times coming once again through the Wedderburn goldfields," Cr Straub said.
Wedderburn - and in particular Queens Gully - was the scene of a gold rush in the 1850s, with reports of large nuggets of gold luring thousands of prospectors to the area.
Today the region is a popular destination for tourists keen to explore the old goldfields trail.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.