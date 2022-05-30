Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's generous funds open doors for rural and regional students

LW
By Lucy Williams
May 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPPORTUNITY: Blake McMeeken said the scholarship he received from the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has allowed him more space to focus on his La Trobe University business degree. Picture: Supplied

La Trobe University bachelor of business student Blake McMeeken said the scholarship he received from Bendigo Bank for his tertiary studies made it possible for him to go to university.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.