NBL1: Braves men head to Tasmania confident ahead of double-header

Bendigo Braves men are preparing for a challenging weekend in Tasmania for round six of the 2022 NBL1 South season.
Starting on Friday night with the Hobart Chargers, followed by NW Tasmania on Saturday, coach Stephen Black said he expected two testing matches.
"They are both really good teams and no doubt will have their Jack Jumpers (NBL) players in place who are going to provide varied challenges," he said.
"This is a round I am very excited about and I certainly feel we are heading in the right direction and will perform well after the win last week."
Last weekend the Bendigo Braves men broke through for their first win of the NBL1 South season with a 16-point victory over Diamond Valley.
Aside from a defensive lapse in the third quarter, the Braves dominated the Eagles, final scores 90-74.
"The win gives the team the confidence in what we're doing - there's light at the end of the tunnel," Black said.
"It was the first time we'd had our full group together, which included Mitch Clarke and Kuany Kuany, and showed our identity as a team and it's now exciting to see all the pieces fall into place."
Kuany had 24 points, on 10-15 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block on debut for the Braves.
Hobart heads into the match on the back of a narrow four-point loss to the Ringwood Hawks.
Hobart led for most of the match, but then the Hawks made a last-minute turn of the tables to take out the game, final scores 91-87.
Meanwhile, NW Tasmania also played the Hawks last weekend and finished up with an eight point win, final scores 80-72.
Black said both of this round's competitors were strong teams.
"But so are we," he said.
"If we improve some of the little things we do on court and be resilient we'll be able to play some good basketball and have a really good crack on Friday night.
"It's about forcing teams to play our style of basketball - this is a key indicator, and if we can do this then I have no doubt we can win both games."
On the back of a slow start to the season, Black said the team was now gelling thoroughly now that all of the players are onboard.
Meanwhile, the Braves women are also heading south to Tasmania for the double-header weekend.
Round 6 Fixture
