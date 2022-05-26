Bendigo Advertiser

NBL1: Braves men head to Tasmania confident ahead of double-header

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:10am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOUNCING BACK: After a slow start which didn't see the Braves men notch a win until round five, the team is now ready to get down to business in Tasmania this weekend.

Bendigo Braves men are preparing for a challenging weekend in Tasmania for round six of the 2022 NBL1 South season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.