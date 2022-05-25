Bendigo records more than 250 new coronavirus infections overnight

Greater Bendigo has seen a dip in it's daily number of coronavirus infections, according to the Department of Health.
The region recorded 279 new infections in the last 24 hours, with the number of active cases across the municipality now 1469.
It's a drop of 11 cases compared to Wednesday's data.
Surrounding shires also recorded more cases.
Loddon Shire recorded 17 infections overnight, Campaspe recorded 60 and Gannawarra reported an additional 19.
Buloke Shire reported 11 new cases in the last 24 hours, Central Goldfields 44, Macedon Ranges 76 and Mount Alexander Shire 42.
Victoria recorded 12,421 new coronavirus infections overnight, a decline on the 13,023 reported on Wednesday.
The state now has 68,426 active cases, a decline of 812 from the data reported on May 25.
Eight Victorians are on ventilators, 34 in the ICU and 559 in hospital.
In the last 24 hours, 19 people died.
Vaccination rates are increasing steadily, with 67.3 per cent of eligible people in the state triple jabbed and 94.6 per cent double jabbed.
