Bendigo Writers Festival celebrates its latest success

Updated May 26 2022 - 1:35am, first published May 25 2022 - 5:30pm
SUCCESS: Bendigo Writers Festival volunteers Jesse Munzel, David Plathe and Shelley Job set up the festival's book store before the main event. Picture: NONI HYETT

THE Bendigo Writers Festival has bounced back in a big way, with more than 6500 attendees over four days, following the event's cancellation in 2020 and a COVID-impacted event in 2021.

