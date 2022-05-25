Bendigo Advertiser

Female firefighters excluded from current cancer compensation

By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 6:15pm
TANIA MAXWELL: Northern Victorian MP holding her speech to Parliament. Picture: Supplied

A LEGAL loophole is leaving female firefighters without medical compensation if they are diagnosed with cervical, ovarian or uterine cancers, Northern Victorian MP Tania Maxwell told Parliament on Wednesday.

